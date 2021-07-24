RPT - US Deported Russian Citizen Egor Kriuchkov to Russia on July 21 - ICE Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The United States has deported Russian citizen Egor Kriuchkov, convicted for an attempted cyberattack on Tesla, to Russia on July 21, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official told Sputnik.

"I can just confirm that he was deported on July 21," the ICE official said on Friday.

There is no other information on the matter, the official added.

Kryuchkov pleaded guilty to an attempted cyberattack on Tesla's computer network. He was arrested in August 2020 after arriving in the United States on a tourist visa in July. Tesla founder Elon Musk said the target of the cyberattack was his electric vehicles manufacturing plant in the state of Nevada.

On May 24, Kriuchkov was sentenced to a term of ten months served.