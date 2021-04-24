RPT - US Disease Control Agency Experts Voted To End Pause On J&J Vaccine Administration
Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 02:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 10-4 to recommend the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for adults 18 years and older.
"The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for persons 18 years of age and older in the US population under the FDA Emergency Use Authorization," the ACIP experts said in a recommendation on Friday.
ACIP also recommended putting a warning label on the vaccine packaging to inform its receivers about the risk of thrombosis in females aged 18 through 49 years.