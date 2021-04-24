RPT - US Disease Control Agency Experts Voted to End Pause on J&J Vaccine Administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 10-4 to recommend the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for adults 18 years and older.

"The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for persons 18 years of age and older in the US population under the FDA Emergency Use Authorization," the ACIP experts said in a recommendation on Friday.

ACIP also recommended putting a warning label on the vaccine packaging to inform its receivers about the risk of thrombosis in females aged 18 through 49 years.