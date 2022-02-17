UrduPoint.com

RPT - US Doctors Treat 15 Kids In Ukraine, Plan 3 More Trips This Year - Team Leader

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 11:10 AM

RPT - US Doctors Treat 15 Kids in Ukraine, Plan 3 More Trips This Year - Team Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Pediatric cardiologists from the US-based Cardiac Alliance have treated 15 children in Ukraine's city of Lviv and plan to conduct three additional trips regardless of the situation in the country, team leader Bill Novick told Sputnik.

"We took care of 15 children. We did several moderate and six complicated cases. All the children did well," Novick, a world-known pediatric cardiac surgeon, said about the outcome of the visit in late January - early February.

Cooperation with colleagues in Lviv is a new project for the alliance. The team was there for the first time last November.

"We will try to go three more times this year.

Next trip will probably be in May, and then in September and December," Novick said.

The doctors could actually operate more children this time, but COVID-19 forced them to cancel three operations, he added.

Novick reassured that he and his colleagues will continue working in Ukraine even if the situation in the country deteriorates.

"My answer is yes. As long as the team feels comfortable going, we will go," he said.

The Cardiac Alliance specialists are visiting Ukraine and Russia throughout the years and maintaining pediatric cardiac projects in different cities in both countries. Novick also was expressing readiness to work in Donbas in case of a request from there.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Visit Alliance Turkish Lira January February May September November December All From

Recent Stories

The United States and Pakistan Break Ground on U.S ..

The United States and Pakistan Break Ground on U.S. Education Foundation of Paki ..

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th February 2022

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

11 hours ago
 Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be establ ..

Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be established: Dr Yasmin

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>