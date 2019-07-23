UrduPoint.com
RPT - US Envoy Heads To Afghanistan, Qatar To Facilitate Peace Process - State Dept.

Tue 23rd July 2019

RPT - US Envoy Heads to Afghanistan, Qatar to Facilitate Peace Process - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad will travel to Afghanistan and Qatar July 22 to August 1 to facilitate the Afghan peace process, the Department of State said.

"Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will travel to Afghanistan and Qatar from July 22 - August 1, as part of an overall effort to facilitate a peace process that ends the conflict in Afghanistan," the State Department said in a press release on Monday.

