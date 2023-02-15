UrduPoint.com

RPT - US Examining Possibility Chinese Balloon Knocked Off Course By Unusual Weather - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 05:00 AM

RPT - US Examining Possibility Chinese Balloon Knocked Off Course by Unusual Weather - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The United States is examining the possibility that the Chinese balloon downed off the coast of South Carolina on February 4 may have been knocked off course by unusual weather and was not meant to traverse the US mainland, The Washington Post reported, citing several officials.

US officials believe, however, that even if accidentally diverted from its path, the balloon was intended for surveillance, most likely over military installations in the Pacific, the report said.

The US had been tracking the balloon for a week since its launch from Hainan Island, the report added. The airship was tracked headed toward the US territory of Guam before an unexpected northern turn, according to several US officials.

It floated over Alaska's Aleutian Islands then drifted over Canada before encountering strong winds that appeared to push the airship south into the continental United States, the report said.

The report said this new account suggests that "the ensuing international crisis that has ratcheted up tensions between Washington and Beijing may have been at least partly the result of a mistake."

China has repeatedly said the balloon had been blown off course while it was conducting scientific research and collecting meteorological data.

Related Topics

Weather China Washington Canada Beijing United States February May Post From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel of TikTok

3 hours ago
 UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

3 hours ago
 Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AE ..

Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AED100 million fund supporting d ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister with Best Minister Award

4 hours ago
 Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDG ..

Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDGs, Energy Transition at World ..

4 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdi ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.