RPT - US Federal Execution Halt Seen as Step Forward, But Pressure Now on Biden to Do More - NGO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) US activists are viewing the temporary moratorium on Federal executions as a small but encouraging step forward, although many will be frustrated if President Joe Biden does not do even more, Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC) Executive Director Robert Dunham told Sputnik.

On Thursday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland imposed a temporary moratorium on federal executions as the Justice Department reviews the Trump administration's decision to revive the practice after a 17-year hiatus. During the final six or seven months of then-President Donald Trump's term, the federal government put 13 inmates to death.

"I think proponents of repealing the death penalty see this as a small step forward, but an encouraging step forward," Dunham said. "They will be very frustrated and upset if this is as far as it goes, but they're expecting Biden to go further."

While running for the White House, Biden promised to end federal executions, and has encouraged states to jettison the practice.

Dunham, who has 25 years of experience as a capital litigator - including arguing death penalty cases before the US Supreme Court - said the announcement by the Justice Department is more symbolic than substantive.

"It isn't a moratorium in the sense of the pronouncement of Biden policy. It is a pronouncement that they don't intend to execute anybody while looking at the Trump administration's policy," Dunham said. "Everyone understands that 'moratorium' is not the last word of the administration on capital punishment, it's the first word. It's the first step towards formulation of death penalty policy."

The Justice Department will use the pause to look at regulatory changes brought about by the Trump administration in the last two years.

"The review is trying to figure out things that made the death penalty worse. They are not looking at the problem before the Trump administration," he said.

If the Biden administration is serious about eliminating the death penalty at the federal level, it can ensure that there are no more death sentences while reversing those authorized by Trump, Dunham explained.

"To reach that goal, the president can commute the entire death row. He can do that today, tomorrow, anytime while he's in office, independent of anyone. This would lead to the disappearance of death row as a practical matter and he can do this without Congress," Dunham aid.

To end the death penalty entirely, including at the state level, Biden needs Congress to pass the repeal bill, which will require bipartisan support, Dunham said.

Although Dunham said his organization does not take a position on the death penalty, he provided an assessment for those who believe it helps deter crime.

"Anybody who is interested in the death penalty as a matter of policy knows this is 'stupid on crime.' The death penalty is not a deterrent, doesn't make police or the public safer and money is taken away from elsewhere to fund it," he said.

Dunham noted that the federal moratorium does not have anything to do with executions by state governments. According to DCIP data, there have been 1,534 executions in the states since 1976, about 38 percent of which were carried out in Texas, compared to a total of 16 at the federal level during the same time period