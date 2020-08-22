WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The United States has halted support to Mali's armed forces due to the unrest in the country, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was ousted and detained in a military coup. Keita subsequently resigned and dissolved parliament.

"We carefully review the events on the ground for any potential impact on our assistance.

Until that review is complete, there will be no further training or support to the Malian armed forces," the spokesperson said.

The United States, in the meantime, calls on all actors in Mali to show restraint, the spokesperson added.

A group of Malian soldiers initiated the uprising on Tuesday at the Kati military base near the capital of Bamako, demanding political reforms and fair elections. The rebels kidnapped several high-ranking officials, including Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.