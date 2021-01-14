RPT - US House Impeaches Trump for 'Incitement of Insurrection' After Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Wednesday impeached President Donald Trump for "incitement" of last week's deadly riot at the Capitol.

With voting still underway, a majority of the US House has already voted in favor of the resolution accusing Trump of "high Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States." Trump is the first US president to be impeached twice.