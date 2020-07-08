RPT - US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Chinese Officials Over Tibet Policies - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The United States has introduced sanctions against Chinese officials over Beijing's policies that deal with granting or restricting access to foreigners seeking to visit Tibet, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Therefore, today I am announcing visa restrictions on PRC [People's Republic of China] government and Chinese Communist Party officials determined to be 'substantially involved in the formulation or execution of policies related to access for foreigners to Tibetan areas,' pursuant to the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018," Pompeo said. "Access to Tibetan areas is increasingly vital to regional stability, given the PRC's human rights abuses there, as well as Beijing's failure to prevent environmental degradation near the headwaters of Asia's major rivers."