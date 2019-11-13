RPT - US' Increased Hostility Toward Morales Part of Interventionist Policy - Ex-London Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The United States' growing hostility toward recently ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales is part of Washington's efforts to enhance intervention in Latin America, Ken Livingstone, a former mayor of London and the current president of the UK-based Venezuela Solidarity Campaign political organization, told Sputnik.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump welcomed Morales' resignation and said that it was a "significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere," and a signal for other "illegitimate regimes."

"The Trump administration has been stepping up intervention in Latin America, and this has included growing hostility to Morales in Bolivia. We need to say 'no' to any US intervention and support the work of Mexico and others to bring about peace," Livingstone said when asked how he could assess Washington's reaction to the events in Bolivia.

Asked about whether the current power vacuum in Bolivia could beget further violence against Morales' supporters, the Venezuela Solidarity Campaign president said that progressive forces from all over the world should stand with everyone under attack in the country, which includes the former president's supporters.

"We have seen and are still seeing extreme right-wing violence against supporters of Morales in Bolivia. Progressives worldwide must stand with trade unionists, socialists, indigenous leaders and all those under attack in this post-coup situation," he stressed.

The unrest in Bolivia erupted in the wake of the presidential election on October 20. The electoral authorities said that Morales had secured a fourth term in the first round, while the opposition refused to recognize the results, claiming fraud had occurred. Morales stepped down on Sunday after the national armed forces urged him to do so amid the ongoing protests.

Earlier in the day, Morales arrived in Mexico to take up political asylum but said he would return to Bolivia soon "with more strength and energy."