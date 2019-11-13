UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - US' Increased Hostility Toward Morales Part Of Interventionist Policy - Ex-London Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

RPT - US' Increased Hostility Toward Morales Part of Interventionist Policy - Ex-London Mayor

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The United States' growing hostility toward recently ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales is part of Washington's efforts to enhance intervention in Latin America, Ken Livingstone, a former mayor of London and the current president of the UK-based Venezuela Solidarity Campaign political organization, told Sputnik.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump welcomed Morales' resignation and said that it was a "significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere," and a signal for other "illegitimate regimes."

"The Trump administration has been stepping up intervention in Latin America, and this has included growing hostility to Morales in Bolivia. We need to say 'no' to any US intervention and support the work of Mexico and others to bring about peace," Livingstone said when asked how he could assess Washington's reaction to the events in Bolivia.

Asked about whether the current power vacuum in Bolivia could beget further violence against Morales' supporters, the Venezuela Solidarity Campaign president said that progressive forces from all over the world should stand with everyone under attack in the country, which includes the former president's supporters.

"We have seen and are still seeing extreme right-wing violence against supporters of Morales in Bolivia. Progressives worldwide must stand with trade unionists, socialists, indigenous leaders and all those under attack in this post-coup situation," he stressed.

The unrest in Bolivia erupted in the wake of the presidential election on October 20. The electoral authorities said that Morales had secured a fourth term in the first round, while the opposition refused to recognize the results, claiming fraud had occurred. Morales stepped down on Sunday after the national armed forces urged him to do so amid the ongoing protests.

Earlier in the day, Morales arrived in Mexico to take up political asylum but said he would return to Bolivia soon "with more strength and energy."

Related Topics

Election Attack World Washington Democracy Trump London Livingstone Bolivia United States Mexico Venezuela October Sunday All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Karakarm Express slips from track, leaves several ..

3 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 November 2019

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

11 hours ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

11 hours ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.