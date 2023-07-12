Open Menu

RPT - US Indifferent Toward Europe's Fate, Seeks Escalation In Ukraine - Russian Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 10:30 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The United States' actions in Ukraine lead to escalation, while their impact on Europe is of little concern for Washington, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on security and arms control, told Sputnik.

"At the NATO summit, of course, much will be said about 'Transatlantic unity' and 'determination.' However, let us look at facts: the fate of Europeans is of little interest to the United States. In the event of escalation of conflict - and this is where Washington's reckless actions are leading to - they (Europeans) will be the first to face the catastrophic consequences," Gavrilov said.

These "reckless" actions include, among other things, the coercion of European countries like Germany to supply weapons to Ukraine under the threat of international isolation, the Russian diplomat said.

The NATO summit is taking place in the Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius from Tuesday to Wednesday. Russia has repeatedly warned Western countries against providing military aid to Ukraine, saying that it can be interpreted as direct involvement in conflict.

