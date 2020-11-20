UrduPoint.com
RPT - US Judge Rejects Republican Bid To Expand Arizona's Election Audit - Court Filing

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) A US judge in Arizona has dismissed a Republican party lawsuit seeking to expand the state's election audit, a court filing revealed.

"IT IS ORDERED the motions to dismiss, by the Maricopa County defendants and the intervenors Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Arizona Democratic Party, are granted. The plaintiff's Verified Complaint will be dismissed with prejudice," the court filing said on Thursday.

In addition, the court rejected the Arizona Republican party's bid to block the Maricopa County board of Supervisors from certifying the election results.

President Donald Trump has claimed he won the 2020 election but victory was stolen from him via a massive fraud and acts of impropriety in at least six Democrat-run US states. Trump has subsequently sought audits, recounts and has filed lawsuits in state and Federal courts.

Some states have said that they have not found substantial election fraud and irregularities.

