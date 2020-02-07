UrduPoint.com
RPT- US Kills Al-Qaeda In Arabian Peninsula Leader During Operation In Yemen - White House

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The United States has killed al-Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula (banned in Russia) leader Qasim al-Rimi and his deputy during a counterterrorism operation in Yemen, the White House said in a statement.

"At the direction of President Donald J. Trump, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of al-Qa'ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and a deputy to al-Qa'ida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri," the statement said on Thursday.

