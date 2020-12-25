UrduPoint.com
RPT - US-Led Coalition Refutes Reports Of Attack On Troops In Syria's Deir-ez-Zor - CENTCOM

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - US-Led Coalition Refutes Reports of Attack on Troops in Syria's Deir-ez-Zor - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The US-led coalition has refuted media reports about an alleged attack on its troop Syria's northeast.

"The reports of a US armored vehicle being targeted with an improvised explosive device in northeastern Deir-ez-Zor province are false," an Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson told Sputnik Thursday.

Syrian media reported earlier in the day that American troops came under attack by unidentified militias near the town of Al-Busayrah.

The report said an armored vehicle had been targeted with an improvised explosive device in the northeastern Deir-ez-Zor province.

