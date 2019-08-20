UrduPoint.com
RPT - US May View Efforts to Assist Iranian Tanker as Material Support for Terror - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Any attempt to assist the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 and similar ships could be viewed by the US government as giving aid to terrorists, a Department of State spokesperson told Sputnik.

Iran said on Sunday that Grace 1 had set out into international waters after its release from Gibraltar by UK authorities. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday Tehran had warned the US against seizing the supertanker in the open sea.

"We have seen reports that the Iranian tanker Grace 1/Adrian Darya has left Gibraltar and is headed to Kalamata, Greece," the spokesperson said on Monday. "Any efforts to assist these tankers could be considered as providing material support to a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), which has immigration and potential criminal consequences.

In addition, the US government had conveyed its strong position to the Greek government on the matter and to all ports in the Mediterranean. Washington had also filed a civil complaint alleging that the ship was illegally transporting oil from Iran to Syria, the spokesperson stated.

On Friday, the United States issued a warrant to seize Grace 1 while the tanker was still in Gibraltar's waters in order to confiscate all its cargo and $995,000 for alleged sanctions violations. However, Gibraltar rejected Washington's request, citing a difference between the United States' and Europe's stance regarding sanctions on Iran.

Iran's judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi on Monday said releasing Grace 1 was not enough. He called for legal proceedings to recompense and set an example for all those who violate international law.

