RPT - US Medical Worker Provides Glimpse Inside Texas Hospital Amid Coronavirus Surge

EL PASO - 12th December, 2020) The medical personnel in an El Paso, Texas, area hospital have been worn down by the spread of the novel coronavirus that has overwhelmed them in three waves this year, a medical worker at an El Paso Providence Sierra Campus told Sputnik.

The southern border town of about 682,000 residents was among the hardest hit by the third wave, exhausting nurses and doctors on the frontline.

"When you're in that hospital, when you're in there seeing it and seeing all of us, it's shocking and it's really like a movie and is really taking a toll on everybody's mental status. You're just seeing it, you're hearing it, you're seeing this patient dying," the medical worker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

The number of new daily cases significantly increased in El Paso between mid-October and early November, forcing the city to ask for assistance as the outbreak pushed hospitals to the limit.

The medical worker said the number of hours the hospital personnel work has increased tremendously given the similar increase in workload.

"Inside the hospital, we're all just so tired," the medical worker said.

El Paso brought in 14 mobile morgues because the local medical examiner's office ran out of space to store the bodies of the deceased. Federal and state resources were deployed to the city, including a field hospital with at least 100 extra beds and more than 900 medical personnel to relieve some of the local medical staff.

The Trump administration also authorized the use of the local William Beaumont Army Medical Center on Fort Bliss to house non-coronavirus patients in order to free up beds at the city's area hospitals.

The medical worker said many colleagues have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and a hospital janitor died form the disease.

"I got it from one of my coworkers. We're exposed, the whole hospital is full of COVID-19," the medical worker said. "Another thing, the company, they come up with a million excuses to say that you didn't get it from work because they don't want to pay us for it. Me, personally, I didn't get paid for it and they even brought up the fact that my husband is in the military."

The medical worker said some responsibility for the current situation should be placed on President Donald Trump.

"I am a Republican at heart, but what he said, he neglected it, he was very ignorant about reality. He neglected reality and because of his negligence people followed him and people listen to him," the medical worker said. "I think he had a big, big, big responsibility."

Since January, the US authorities have reported more than 15.6 million coronavirus cases and more than 292,300 virus-deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Thursday, a food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee approved Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. However, the FDA also published a draft report on the vaccine on Tuesday acknowledging that it may potentially cause more than 20 side effects, including seizure, stroke, heart attack, meningitis, blood thickening and others. Six people died during the Pfizer vaccine trials, according to the draft document.