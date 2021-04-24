UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - US Monitoring Situation On Russia-Ukraine Border, Hopes Forces To Be Withdrawn - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - US Monitoring Situation on Russia-Ukraine Border, Hopes Forces to Be Withdrawn - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The United States continues to monitor the situation on the Russian-Ukraiian border and hopes that forces will be withdrawn from there, Pentagon spokesperson Anton Semelroth told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the completion of the surprise combat readiness check of Russian troops in the southern and the western military districts.

"We hope Russia withdraws its forces from Crimea and Ukraine's border to de-escalate the situation, as they claim they will," Semelroth said on Friday. "We will continue to monitor the situation."

Shoigu ordered the move to ensure the troops' return to their home stations by May 1.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon United States May Border From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister dis ..

11 hours ago

LWMC chairman visits Ramazan Bazaars

10 hours ago

Inflation goes down in first week of Ramzan

10 hours ago

Nigerian kidnappers kill 3 abducted students in es ..

10 hours ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.