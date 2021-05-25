RPT - US National Guard Troops Left Capitol Hill Grounds, Perimeter Remains Fenced

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Capitol Hill grounds in Washington, DC remain closed for visitors with fencing standing along the perimeter of the building and adjacent territory as National Guard troops departed on Sunday after nearly half a year presence, a Sputnik correspondent on the scene reported.

The National Guard troops left on Sunday while the territory around the building housing the US Congress is still behind the fence and it is unknown when it will be removed, Capitol Police officers told Sputnik on Monday.

The National Guard arrived to the Capitol Hill grounds in the wake of massive unrest on January 6 to protect the members of the Congress from any possible attacks on behalf of those dissatisfied with the election results.

In April, the number of the troops around the Capitol made up 2,200, a significant decline from 26,000 initially summoned to Washington, DC after January 6 events and ahead of President Joe Biden's inauguration.