WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The US Navy is watchful of Iran's reckless and irresponsible behavior especially after Tehran engaged in drills simulating an attack on a mock aircraft carrier, US Fifth Fleet spokesperson Rebecca Rebarich told Sputnik.

"We are aware of the Iranian exercise involving attacking a mock-up of a vessel similar to a motionless aircraft carrier," Rebarich said on Tuesday. "We are always watchful of this type of irresponsible and reckless behavior by Iran in the vicinity of busy international waterways."

Rebarich said Iran's exercises took place while the US Navy is promoting maritime security in support of freedom of navigation.

"Iran conducts offensive exercises, attempting to intimidate and coerce," she said.

According to Iranian media, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps is practicing offensive and defensive operations during the final phase of the Great Prophet 14 exercises, which involve Iran's navy and air force.

Rebarich said Iran's drills have not disrupted the operations conducted by the United States and its partners in the region and have no impact on the free flow of commerce in the Strait of Hormuz and the surrounding waters.

US Navy does not seek conflict but remains ready to defend itself, she added.