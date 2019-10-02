RPT - US, North Korean Officials to Meet 'Within Next Week' - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) US and North Korean officials plan to hold talks within the next week, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told Sputnik .

"I can confirm that US and DPRK officials plan to meet within the next week," Ortagus said Tuesday.

The spokesperson declined to provide any further details regarding the meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said that Pyongyang and Washington have agreed to hold working negotiations on October 5, following preliminary contacts on Friday, according to the Korean Central news Agency.