UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - US, North Korean Officials To Meet 'Within Next Week' - State Department

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:10 AM

RPT - US, North Korean Officials to Meet 'Within Next Week' - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) US and North Korean officials plan to hold talks within the next week, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told Sputnik .

"I can confirm that US and DPRK officials plan to meet within the next week," Ortagus said Tuesday.

The spokesperson declined to provide any further details regarding the meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said that Pyongyang and Washington have agreed to hold working negotiations on October 5, following preliminary contacts on Friday, according to the Korean Central news Agency.

Related Topics

Washington Pyongyang October

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 October 2019

56 minutes ago

Local Press: VP’s vision lifts UAE’s status as ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.