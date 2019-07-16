RPT - US Not to Give F-35 Jets to Turkey to Maintain Balance - Ex-Deputy Chief of General Staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The United States will not provide fifth-generation F-35 jets to Turkey as such a move will change the balance of forces, Former Deputy Chief of the Turkish General Staff Retired Gen. Ergin Saygun told Sputnik.

"The US will not give F-35 to Turkey because it will change the [existing] balance," Saygun said. "It will diminish the possibilities... of Israel. They don't want that. So if we give up the S-400s, tomorrow it will be something else. If we give up that one, then they'll find something else again."

The United States had conditioned Turkey's participation in the F-35 jet program with Ankara giving up the acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense systems.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in comments regarding taking delivery of Russian S-400 air defense systems that Turkey aims to manufacture in the future advanced air defense systems jointly with Russia.

"I hope they do it," Saygun said when asked about a possibility of joint manufacturing of air and missile defense systems.

On Friday, Russia delivered the first batch of the S-400 system's components to Turkey.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. Turkey's cooperation with Russia has been strongly criticized not only by the United States but also by NATO as they continue to cite concerns over the S-400 systems' incompatibility with NATO's air defense systems.

The United States claims that S-400 systems may compromise the F-35 jet operations. Washington announced in June that it would not train anymore Turkish pilots to operate the F-35 jet unless Turkey abandoned the agreement with Russia. Turkey has insisted it would not give up its $2.5-billion contract with Russia concerning the S-400 systems.

According to media reports, the United States has already decided on a package of sanctions against Turkey over the procurement of S-400 systems, which it may announce later in July.