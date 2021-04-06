UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - US Open To Talks With Russia On Ukraine, Urges Moscow Not To Escalate - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 47 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - US Open to Talks With Russia on Ukraine, Urges Moscow Not to Escalate - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The United States is open to engage with Russia on Ukraine and calls on Moscow to refrain from escalating the situation on the border, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We are open to engagement with Moscow," the spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson reiterated the United States' concerns with respect to the escalating situation in eastern Ukraine, referring to "credible reports" about alleged Russian troop movements near the border.

"These movements were preceded by violations of the July 2020 ceasefire that led to the deaths of four Ukrainian soldiers on March 26 and the wounding of two others," the spokesperson said. "We call on Russia to refrain from escalatory actions."

Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Moscow takes steps it considers necessary on its own territory.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia United States March July Border 2020 From

Recent Stories

Towering patriotic crooner Shaukat Ali to live in ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 131.57 million

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 6, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: The UAE firm support crucial to Iraq’ ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED14.66 bn

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.