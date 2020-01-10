UrduPoint.com
RPT - US Pacifists Rally In Washington For De-Escalation With Iran

Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) A few hundred pro-peace activists gathered in the center of Washington urging American leaders to de-escalate the conflict with Iran and choose diplomacy over war.

A rally in front of the domed Capitol building is one of over 200 planned around the country by a coalition of pacifist organizations. Campaigners say they protest recent brinkmanship that culminated in the US killing top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles at military bases that host American troops in Iraq.

"Engaging in armed conflicts never creates real stability. It only costs lives and steals future," US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar told the gathering on Thursday. "It doesn't create prosperity, it doesn't make it easier for people to sleep at night. Time and time again aggression has always led to more aggression."

Protesters chanted "No more wars" as the Congress was adopting a resolution to restrain presidential powers to use military strength against Iran.

The House passed the resolution by a 224-194, with 13 votes outstanding, largely along bipartisan lines.

"Congress must exercise its constitutional duty to stop unnecessary wars in the middle East," one of the speakers said.

A group of women donned in prison-like orange robes and a bearded elderly war man displayed an American flag turned upside down.

"That's an old Navy symbol that means distress. And our country is in distress," he explained, introducing himself as head of "Veterans for Peace" organization Michael Marceau.

There were no disturbances during the anti-war rally in Washington and no increased police presence was visible on Capitol Hill.

US and Iran appeared to step back from the brink of an all-out armed conflict when Trump did not mention a military response to Iranian strikes in his address to the nation. Iran's officials made it clear that from their perspective the score was settled.

