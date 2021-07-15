UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - US Pediatric Cardiologists To Resume Operations In Russia In August - Group Leader

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - US Pediatric Cardiologists to Resume Operations in Russia in August - Group Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) A US-based group of international pediatric cardiologists plan to conduct a second trip to Russia in August to operate on children with complex heart issues, organization leader Bill Novick told Sputnik.

"Our colleagues from the Siberian city of Kemerovo have asked us to be back from August 21 to September 4," said Novick, who leads William Novick Global Cardiac Alliance.

From 2008-2013, Novick's team made 13 trips to Kemerovo where they operated on 152 children and raised the level of surgery to complex neonatal repairs.

"However, in 2019 the surgeon we trained moved to another city, and we were asked to return to help another surgeon achieve a similar level of competency in complex surgery for children. We are happy to help our colleagues in Kemerovo to return to providing surgery at this level," Novick said. "Our plan is to continue the program until our colleagues achieve the level of complex operations they want to reach.

"

The entire schedule of the upcoming trip is not ready yet, but in general Novick's team operates on 10-15 patients each two-week long trip, including half of them with complicated issues and others with less serious problems.

The group may develop another project in Russia in the near future, Novick said.

"We are always looking to help our colleagues in Russia," Novick said. "I have a new group supporting work in Russia, and they want to talk to me."

Novick and his colleagues have conducted more than 400 surgeries in Russia since 2008. The Novick Cardiac Alliance comprises a group of medical specialists from different countries who usually work in different "hot spots" around the world. Previously, the group has performed surgeries in several Russian cities, including Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod.

Related Topics

World Russia Voronezh Kemerovo Nizhny Novgorod Alliance May August September 2019 From

Recent Stories

India reports 41,806 new COVID-19 infections in la ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 July 2021

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai: Safe and sound, all around

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders promotion of officers

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of Happiness and Pos ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.