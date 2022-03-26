UrduPoint.com

RPT - US Puts Kaspersky, 2 Chinese Firms On National Security Threat List

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The US Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it is putting Kaspersky Lab and two Chinese companies on the list of foreign companies posing a threat to national security.

"The Federal Communications Commission's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau today added equipment and services from three entities - AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas) Corp, and China mobile International USA Inc.

- to its list of communications equipment and services that have been deemed a threat to national security, consistent with requirements in the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019," the statement read.

