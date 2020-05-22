RPT - US Ready to Discuss Missile Defense With Russia, Foresees No Limitations - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said on Thursday that the United States stands ready to discuss missile defense with Russia, but does not foresee limitations.

"[Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey] Ryabkov has already clearly indicated to me that he is going to raise missile defense and the number of other topics.

I am sure we are going to have discussions," Billigslea said during an event hosted by the Hudson Institute.

Billingslea also said he can not stop Russia from raising these topics.

"We will talk, but I do not foresee limitations," he added.