UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - US Ready To Discuss Missile Defense With Russia, Foresees No Limitations - Senior Official

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 01:40 AM

RPT - US Ready to Discuss Missile Defense With Russia, Foresees No Limitations - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said on Thursday that the United States stands ready to discuss missile defense with Russia, but does not foresee limitations.

"[Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey] Ryabkov has already clearly indicated to me that he is going to raise missile defense and the number of other topics.

I am sure we are going to have discussions," Billigslea said during an event hosted by the Hudson Institute.

Billingslea also said he can not stop Russia from raising these topics.

"We will talk, but I do not foresee limitations," he added.

Related Topics

Russia United States Event From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Media City launches new Freelancer Package

56 minutes ago

RTA Director General discusses cooperation, implic ..

1 hour ago

Virtual session held on &#039;Food Security and Co ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Municipality enforces building control measu ..

1 hour ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme t ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Airlines sets industry-leading safety sta ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.