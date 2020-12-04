UrduPoint.com
RPT - US Reduces Visitor Visa Length For Chinese Officials From 10 Years To 1 Month - State Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - US Reduces Visitor Visa Length for Chinese Officials From 10 Years to 1 Month - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Trump administration has reduced the US visitor visas validity period for Chinese Communist Party officials and their immediate family members from ten years to one month, a State Department official said in a statement to Sputnik.

"The Department of State is reducing the maximum validity of B1/B2 (visitor) visas for Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members and their immediate family members from ten years to one month," the official said in the statement.

The official said in the statement that the move is related to national security concerns given that CCP officials engage in activities to influence the US public through propaganda and economic coercion, among other malign activities.

In addition, the statement said the CCP sends agents to the United States to monitor Chinese national and Chinese-American groups.

In February, the United States designated as foreign missions a number of Chinese state media that led to forcing out about 60 Chinese journalists. The US authorities also required the Chinese media outlets to notify the State Department of their current personnel and real property holdings in the United States.

