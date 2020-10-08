RPT - US Restrictions on Foreign Students, Journalists May Not Happen Soon - Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Restrictions on non-immigrant visas for foreign students and journalists proposed by the US government may not come into force soon and will face strong opposition from affected organizations, National Capital Legal Services founder Elizabeth Krukova told Sputnik.

On September 24, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced an initiative to limit visas for foreign students in the United States to two and four years. The initiative also calls for restricting the duration of visas issued to foreign journalists to 240 days with an opportunity to obtain an extension of up to 240 days.

"This specific change would require formal procedure of going though publication, comment and only later implementation," Krukova said. "Considering how many other laws would have to be addressed, many of which having even more detrimental affect than this specific regulation, I would not expect changes to happen any time soon, if at all, as it relates to this specific law."

The new DHS proposal, affecting F, J and I visas, are now open for public comments until October 26. The agency will consider opinions, draft a final rule and submit it to the Office of Management and Budget for review.

"Only after that could a final rule be published as the law," Krukova said.

Litigation could temporarily or permanently stop the final rule from taking effect, she added.

The lawyer did not rule out that US universities, as the most affected party, would appeal this initiative.

"The process for making changes to this specific law has been launched, possibly some universities would take it to litigation," she said.

Krukova noted that if the upcoming elections on November 3 would turn for another US President, it does not mean that the changes to the Federal register would be automatically reversed. She also did not rule out that this regulation will go into effect before the results of the upcoming elections is known.

"If this regulation does go into law, then only when and if a different president would be inaugurated this country can start seeing some changes to the laws, whereas difference in policies are likely to take place much earlier," she noted.

Foreign journalists will be more affected by the proposed rule than student visa holders, as their period of stay of only 240 is significantly shorter, the lawyer said.

"Needless to mention how inconvenient it would be to be filing extensions of stay, be fingerprinted and waiting for an answer from immigration authorities whether the request for extension of stay is approved, whereas the approval frequently takes a year or more," she explained. "Also not clear how a specific news agency is supposed to be planning for a replacement journalist to come, while the US consulates overseas are not scheduling appointments for issuance of visas."

At present, foreign journalists can stay in the United States as long as they continue to perform their duties in compliance with the terms of admission.