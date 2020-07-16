RPT - US Resuming Executions With Drug Issue Unresolved 'Shameful' - Death Penalty Project Head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The US Federal government resuming executions after a 17-year pause without resolving issues related to the safety of the lethal injection drug is shameful, Cornell Death Penalty and Juvenile Justice Projects Director John Blume told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Daniel Lewis Lee, a 47-year-old triple murder convict, was injected with a lethal dose of pentobarbital at a prison in the state of Indiana shortly after the Supreme Court cleared the way for executions in four federal cases.

"I think the Department of Justice operated in a shameful, unprincipled manner in executing Mr. Lee under cover of darkness with legitimate questions about whether Mr. Lee was executed in a painless manner unresolved," Blume, who has argued eight cases before the US Supreme Court, said. "A number of highly qualified experts indicated that the single drug that DOJ [Department of Justice] used to kill Mr. Lee could cause respiratory edema.

That still needs to be resolved."

Blume pointed out that there is no way to guarantee that innocent people are not sentenced to death and executed.

"The federal death penalty, like the death penalty systems in the states, is racist and arbitrary and inevitably leads to wrongful executions," he said.

The execution went ahead after the Supreme Court overturned a stay by a lower court, which warned the single drug used for lethal injections could cause pain and suffering.

Lee's execution was the first to be carried out by the federal government since 2003. However, at the state level, about 700 people have been executed in the United States during that same period, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Lee, a member of a white supremacist organization, was convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of a couple and their 8-year-old daughter, according to the Justice Department.