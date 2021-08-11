UrduPoint.com

RPT - US, Russian Activists Commemorate 280-Year Anniversary Of Russia Discovering Alaska

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Russian and US scientists, civil society leaders, religious figures and others are commemorating the 280-year anniversary of the Russian voyagers discovering Alaska, Historical and education Society Russian America President Vladimir Kolychev told Sputnik.

"Currently, we are holding a range of events in Moscow and in other cities and places in Russia and the United States under the joint slogan 'Europe Discovers Alaska,' to honor the great geographical discoveries," Kolychev said.

In July of 1741, two Russian packet-boats from the Second Kamchatka Expedition - St. Peter and St. Pavel - reached the shores of Alaska as commandeered by the renowned Russian seafarers Vitus Bering and Alexei Chirikov.

"It was an epoch of great geographical achievements in the northern part of the Pacific ocean, when Alaska was discovered, including the Alexander Archipelago and the Aleutian Islands," Kolychev said.

The Orthodox churches in Russia and the United States, including the cities of Moscow, Perm, Irkutsk, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, Vologda, Penza, Tula region, Juneau, Garfield, Minneapolis, San Francisco and others, as well as Fort Ross in the US state of California, are commemorating the anniversary by ringing the church bells, he said.

The US-based Congress of Russian Americans and the Russian American Cultural Heritage Center have supported the commemoration by arranging for church services and bell ringing as well as by informing people about the celebratory events.

"We also organized a special online and in-person conference 'Europe Discovers America' in the Moscow Garden Ring museum with participation of experts from both countries," Kolychev said.

The experts discussed historical topics related to Russian America, including two expeditions in the 18th century as well as the Russian settlements in Alaska, he said.

"We have found again and again that the history of Russian America and Alaska is interesting not only to Russians, but to people in different part in the world," Kolychev added.

Russia maintained its colonies, named Russian America, in the 18th and 19th centuries. In 1867, Russia sold its last remaining possessions to the United States for $7.2 million.

