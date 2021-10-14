WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The US market will not suffer from sanctions imposed by the Treasury Department on imports of Russian ammunition, but US companies will have to look for new alternatives, Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting Chief Economist Jurgen Brauer told Sputnik.

"We estimate that the overall share of US ammunition served by imports from Russia is about 5% of the US market. While ammunition from Russia appears to focus on certain submarkets for ammunition, for instance on particular calibers, no credible data are available to document or even to estimate the size of such submarkets," Brauer said.

Brauer also said he does not believe there will be an immediate market crisis given that the sanctions cover only future orders of ammunition and do not ban previously made ammunition in order to allow US companies to develop alternative sources of supply.

On August 20, the United States imposed sanctions on Russia in response to the alleged poisoning of opposition blogger Alexey Navalny. The ban on ammunition imports came into effect on September 7 and will remain in place for at least one year.