UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - US, Saudi Armed Forces Carry Out Joint Training Exercises In Northern Persian Gulf - Navy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

RPT - US, Saudi Armed Forces Carry Out Joint Training Exercises in Northern Persian Gulf - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The United States and Saudi Arabia are holding week-long joint military exercises at islands in the northern Persian Gulf, the Navy said on Tuesday.

"The US and Saudi forces are conducting routine and joint sustainment training on and around Karan and Kurayn islands, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 24-30, 2020," the Navy said in a statement.

US forces in the still ongoing exercise are comprised of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BATARG) and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and they are performing mission-essential training and planning with their Saudi partners, the US Navy said.

"The ability to plan and operate with other forces supports our ability to rapidly deploy aviation, maritime, and ground combat elements - all from over the horizon - at a moment's notice in order to support maritime security, freedom of navigation, and the free flow of commerce," 26th MEU commander Colonel Trevor Hall said in the report.

In coordination with their Saudi partners, US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) Task Force (TF) 52 and TF 56, the BATARG and 26th MEU are also conducting well deck operations, underwater beach surveys, maritime patrolling, boat lane security operations in the area, the report said. 

Related Topics

Saudi United States Saudi Arabia May 2020 Commerce All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Indonesia review g ..

3 hours ago

Shurooq re-opens leisure, eco-tourism destinations ..

4 hours ago

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

6 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

DEWA, Huawei increase AI, digital transformation c ..

9 hours ago

Russia reports highest single-day rise in coronavi ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.