UrduPoint.com

RPT - US 'Severely Violates' Free Trade Rules, Threatens Supply Chain Security - Chinese Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - US 'Severely Violates' Free Trade Rules, Threatens Supply Chain Security - Chinese Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The United States severely violates free trade rules and threatens global supply chain security, Chinese Embassy in Washington spokesperson Liu Pengyu told Sputnik.

"(The United States) severely violates the rules of free trade, gravely threatens the security of global industrial and supply chains, hinders the development of science and technology of human-being, and seriously undermines the well-being and interests of people in all countries including the United States," Liu said on Thursday.

The United States has been making excuses to suppress and contain certain foreign companies and research institutions by applying measures such as export controls, Liu also said.

China urges the United States to immediately stop its "erroneous practice" and will take all essential measures to uphold legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses and research institutions, Liu added.

Related Topics

Technology China Washington United States All

Recent Stories

Closing Ceremony Of 4Th Maritime Security Workshop ..

Closing Ceremony Of 4Th Maritime Security Workshop Held At Pakistan Navy War Col ..

22 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Adoption by t ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Adoption by the US House of Representatives ..

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews latest strategies to enhance ..

9 hours ago
 UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day ..

UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day on 18 December

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.