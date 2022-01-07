UrduPoint.com

RPT - US Should Provide COVID-19 Vaccines To Poor Countries, Not Boosters To Children - Doctor

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 11:10 AM

RPT - US Should Provide COVID-19 Vaccines to Poor Countries, Not Boosters to Children - Doctor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The US government should distribute more coronavirus vaccines to poor countries around the world instead of administering booster shots to children in the United States, prominent US cardiologist and surgeon Dr. Bill Novick told Sputnik.

"The United States should send additional doses to low-income countries instead of boosting a very low risk group. You can potentially save millions of lives abroad," Novick said.

On Monday, the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it had issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech's booster coronavirus vaccine for 12-15-year-old adolescents.

Novick, who leads the Bill Novick Cardiac Alliance and has operated on thousands of children around the world, called the FDA decision a "waste of doses" that could go to other countries where people do not have adequate vaccine coverage.

"Many prominent physicians in the United States also share this view," he said.

Novick emphasized that he does not advocate booster shots for children at all.

"If they go down to the 5 to 12-year-olds, I think that is complete lunacy to do boosters for kids that age," he said.

Novick noted that the coronavirus latest Omicron variant is highly transmissible, but the cases are mild and hospitalizations are significantly less than what was seen with the two previous variants. He also said the Biden administration is sending mixed signals to the public over the current situation, causing unnecessary fear in many people.

"To be clear, I am not saying that children in the United States should not be protected. But what I am saying is the risk for those kids is so low that they have already been fully vaccinated," he said.

Novick pointed out that a risk of myocarditis in adolescents who received the vaccine is low despite being more prevalent in this age group than in others.

"The risk of myocarditis in this group is extremely low," he said.

Related Topics

World Poor Alliance United States All Government Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dispatch of Relief Goods for Earthquake Affectees ..

Dispatch of Relief Goods for Earthquake Affectees of Gilgit Baltistan by NDMA

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th January 2022

3 hours ago
 CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence ..

CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence in Kazakhstan Depends on Situ ..

11 hours ago
 Govt saves billions after introducing modern techn ..

Govt saves billions after introducing modern technology in construction of roads ..

11 hours ago
 India's settler-colonialism a grave threat to Kash ..

India's settler-colonialism a grave threat to Kashmiris' existence: Speakers

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.