RPT - US Special Envoy Abrams Says Not Planning Any Talks With Russia Over Venezuela Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told Sputnik that he is not currently planning any talks on Venezuela with his Russian counterparts.

"Not right now," Abrams said on Friday when asked if he was currently planning any talks on Venezuela with Russian officials. "We have done it a few times already."

Abrams spoke after a press conference at the Organization of American States (OAS) in Washington where he and OAS officials slammed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for human rights abuses alleged in a recent UN report.

During the briefing the US special envoy said he planned to call Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido later on Friday.

On Thursday, the Venezuelan government and opposition agreed to engage in permanent peace dialogue as a result of three-day talks in Barbados, Hector Rodriguez, the governor of Venezuela's Miranda state said during a broadcast.

Venezuela is experiencing a political-economic crisis that intensified in January after the US-backed Guaido proclaimed himself interim president. The United States soon thereafter started imposing sanctions on Venezuela and froze billions of Dollars' worth of Venezuelan assets.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and claim the country's vast natural resources.