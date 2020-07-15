UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - US Sports Teams Should Put More Effort Into Ensuring Names Not Offensive - Ex-NFL Player

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - US Sports Teams Should Put More Effort Into Ensuring Names Not Offensive - Ex-NFL Player

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) US sports franchises should put more effort into ensuring team Names do not offend anyone, the only Russian to ever play in the National Football League (NFL), Ilia Jarostchuk, told Sputnik.

On Monday, the NFL's Washington Redskins gridiron football team announced it will retire the name "Redskins" after a number of anti-racism protests across the country. The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) welcomed this decision.

Jarostchuk, an American-born Russian, played in the NFL from 1987-1992 as a linebacker for the St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.

"I think that after the unfortunate incident related to George Floyd, lots of questions are popping up related to race. Everything is being put under a microscope," Jarostchuk said. "Going forward, I do not think it is a bad policy to put a little bit more thought into team nicknames. If a nickname is offensive to any ethnic or religious group in any way, it should probably be re-examined."

Speaking of the Redskins name, Jarostchuk noted that the fighting spirit of the Native American culture has always been a respected and sought after attribute.

"The fighting spirit of Native Americans has been depicted in many films and works of art as great warriors. This trait is something that is desirable in a team. So I see nothing wrong in using something related to 'Native Americans' in the team name," he said.

However, the former player suggested, the term "Redskin" may be offensive to some because it makes reference to the color of someone's skin, and that Native Americans themselves should determine whether it bothers them.

He also suggested that Warriors would be a great new name for the team, as it respects Native American history.

Jarostchuk, whose family had to flee the Soviet Union because of the persecution of Orthodox Christians, drew parallels with Russian culture.

"Imagine a team named the 'Bolsheviks.' As someone who came from a family who suffered at the hands of this party, I couldn't possibly support such a nickname. If, however, a proposal was presented to change the name to the 'Bogatiry' [Legendary Heroes], I could definitely get behind that name," he said.

Jarostchuk said he could never support naming a team the "Devils" - referring to the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

"As a Christian, I would find it hard to put on a jersey with the name 'Devils' printed over my chest - ironically, directly on top of my cross which I wear around my neck. To me, this name has a 'negative' connotation," he said.

He also said he could not buy his child a banner that says "Devils" and hang it on the wall in the child's bedroom next to their holy icons.

The Redskins name and logo have long been a source of controversy, as both are regarded as derogatory or insulting toward Native Americans. The team began to play in Boston in 1932 as the Braves, and changed the name to Redskins a year later. The team played its home games in the US capital for decades before moving to Landover, Maryland, a Washington suburb.

The death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25 has sparked ongoing protests against police brutality throughout the United States. Some protests have turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians, as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

Related Topics

Football Riots Police Film And Movies Sports Russia Washington San Francisco Man Buy George St. Louis Boston Miami United States May Congress Christian Family From Top Race

Recent Stories

UAE sends second medical aid plane to Kazakhstan i ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 2165 new cases of Coroanvirus dur ..

30 minutes ago

UAE Press: Ending hunger now stronger challenge

42 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 July 2020

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI WAS PRESENTED WITH BOOK ON 'BL ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.