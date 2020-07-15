RPT - US Sports Teams Should Put More Effort Into Ensuring Names Not Offensive - Ex-NFL Player

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) US sports franchises should put more effort into ensuring team Names do not offend anyone, the only Russian to ever play in the National Football League (NFL), Ilia Jarostchuk, told Sputnik.

On Monday, the NFL's Washington Redskins gridiron football team announced it will retire the name "Redskins" after a number of anti-racism protests across the country. The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) welcomed this decision.

Jarostchuk, an American-born Russian, played in the NFL from 1987-1992 as a linebacker for the St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.

"I think that after the unfortunate incident related to George Floyd, lots of questions are popping up related to race. Everything is being put under a microscope," Jarostchuk said. "Going forward, I do not think it is a bad policy to put a little bit more thought into team nicknames. If a nickname is offensive to any ethnic or religious group in any way, it should probably be re-examined."

Speaking of the Redskins name, Jarostchuk noted that the fighting spirit of the Native American culture has always been a respected and sought after attribute.

"The fighting spirit of Native Americans has been depicted in many films and works of art as great warriors. This trait is something that is desirable in a team. So I see nothing wrong in using something related to 'Native Americans' in the team name," he said.

However, the former player suggested, the term "Redskin" may be offensive to some because it makes reference to the color of someone's skin, and that Native Americans themselves should determine whether it bothers them.

He also suggested that Warriors would be a great new name for the team, as it respects Native American history.

Jarostchuk, whose family had to flee the Soviet Union because of the persecution of Orthodox Christians, drew parallels with Russian culture.

"Imagine a team named the 'Bolsheviks.' As someone who came from a family who suffered at the hands of this party, I couldn't possibly support such a nickname. If, however, a proposal was presented to change the name to the 'Bogatiry' [Legendary Heroes], I could definitely get behind that name," he said.

Jarostchuk said he could never support naming a team the "Devils" - referring to the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

"As a Christian, I would find it hard to put on a jersey with the name 'Devils' printed over my chest - ironically, directly on top of my cross which I wear around my neck. To me, this name has a 'negative' connotation," he said.

He also said he could not buy his child a banner that says "Devils" and hang it on the wall in the child's bedroom next to their holy icons.

The Redskins name and logo have long been a source of controversy, as both are regarded as derogatory or insulting toward Native Americans. The team began to play in Boston in 1932 as the Braves, and changed the name to Redskins a year later. The team played its home games in the US capital for decades before moving to Landover, Maryland, a Washington suburb.

The death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25 has sparked ongoing protests against police brutality throughout the United States. Some protests have turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians, as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.