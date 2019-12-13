UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - US Tests Land-Based Intermediate-Range Missile Previously Banned Under INF - Officer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:10 AM

RPT - US Tests Land-Based Intermediate-Range Missile Previously Banned Under INF - Officer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The United States has tested a land-based intermediate-range missile from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in the state of California, a public affairs officer at Vandenberg Air Force Base told Sputnik.

The type of missile tested was banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

"The Department of Defense conducted a flight test of a conventionally-configured ground-launched ballistic missile at approximately 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time today from Vandenberg Air Force Base," the officer said on Thursday.

The Defense Department said in a press release that the missile flew for more than 500 kilometers before it was terminated over the ocean. The data from the test flight will be used for the Defense Department's development of future intermediate-range capabilities, the release added.

The INF Treaty, signed by the United States and the then Soviet Union in 1987, was terminated on August 2 at the United States' initiative after it formally suspended its INF obligations six months earlier.

The United States and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of violating the agreement, which banned any ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles).

On Sunday, the United States conducted a test of a ground-launched cruise missile to collect data for the development of future intermediate-range capabilities after the country withdrew from the INF Treaty. The Defense Department said in a release on Monday that the missile accurately hit its target after flying more than 500 kilometers.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Russia is ready to refrain from deploying intermediate-range missiles as long as the United States reciprocates.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear United States August Sunday From Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 13, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

3 to 4 bln investment in energy efficiency can sav ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Kyrgyzst ..

11 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Mali

11 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st extraordinary session of G ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.