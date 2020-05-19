RPT - US to Deliver 200 Ventilators to Russia to Help Combat COVID-19 - Senior Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The United States will deliver 200 ventilators to Russia to help combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a senior Trump administration official told Sputnik.

"In response to [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin's request for assistance, President [Donald] Trump offered to donate and deliver 200 ventilators to the Russian people," the official said on Monday. "This delivery represents the rapid fulfillment of that offer."

The official noted that the situation regarding COVID-19 in Russia is worsening and the US ventilators will help save many lives.

"The United States is the largest contributor to global public health and has committed more than 15,000 ventilators to more than 50 countries, including our European Allies and partners," the official said.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said the work continues on the idea to receive ventilators from the United States.

Russia sent to the United States in April a plane-full with medic al equipment, including 45 ventilators, 15,000 respirators and 1 million masks, Ryabkov added.