RPT - US To Ship 150 More Ventilators To Russia On Saturday - Manufacturer

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:11 AM

RPT - US to Ship 150 More Ventilators to Russia on Saturday - Manufacturer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The United States will ship 150 more ventilators to Russia on Saturday to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Vyaire Medical Company representative Patrick O'Connor told Sputnik.

"Another 150 LTV 2200 ventilators... will be shipped on Saturday," O'Connor said on Wednesday.

Last week, a military transport aircraft delivered the first 50 ventilators from the United States to Russia.

In total, Washington will donate Moscow equipment and components worth $5.6 million.

Russia has also provided equipment to the US for fighting the pandemic. The United States purchased medical supplies from Russia, including ventilators and personal protection equipment, after the March 30 telephone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

