WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The United States is very concerned about the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and will work with its allies to bring to justice those responsible for the poisoning, National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement to Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that laboratory test results show Navalny had been poisoned with a nerve agent belonging to the Novichok group. Seibert added that Germany plans to contact the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and notify its EU and NATO allies to work out a joint reaction.

"The United States is deeply troubled by the results released today. Alexei Navalny's poisoning is completely reprehensible," Ullyot said on Wednesday. "Russia has used the chemical nerve agent Novichok in the past. We will work with allies and the international community to hold those in Russia accountable, wherever the evidence leads, and restrict funds for their malign activities."

Ullyot said the Russian people have a right to express their views peacefully without fear of retribution of any kind and "certainly not with chemical agents."

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that a whole range of tests was conducted on Navalny in Russia before being taken to Germany and the results showed no toxic substances were present.

Russia is ready for an all-round interaction with Germany to clarify the situation regarding Navalny, but the Kremlin notes that Berlin did not respond to the previously sent official inquiries, Peskov added.

Asked how the Kremlin will react to Berlin's statement claiming Navalny was poisoned, Peskov said: "At the moment, we cannot competently respond to these statements."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Germany's allegations came with no evidence, noting that Berlin first addressed the issue with the European Union and NATO rather than Russia.

Zakharova expressed it was perplexing why Germany would first address the matter with third parties such as Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) rather than addressing them with Russia right away.

If Berlin's goal is to conduct a genuine investigation, as is the case for Russia, thenavalny case should be reviewed within the legal framework, given that the political will and legal tools are present to give it a go, Zakharova added.

Navalny fell ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow last week and was taken to a hospital in the Russian city of Omsk. He went into a coma and was flown to Germany two days later where doctors said tests revealed intoxication with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors.