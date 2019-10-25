RPT - US Tribal Nations' Interest in Conserving Natural Resources Growing- Conservation Alliance

ALBUQUERQUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Interest among Native Americans to preserve natural resources and establish conservation districts is mounting, Indian Nations Conservation Alliance Executive Director Delane Atcitty told to Sputnik.

"[Interest] is building," Atcitty said. "It's only our second year. This organization was established 21 years ago. So, we are starting to pick up momentum now to get people interested. It's building more as more are starting to realize that it's in their best interest to conserve the natural resources."

Atcitty explained one of the jobs the Indian Nations Conservation Alliance hs undertaken is to help tribal nations establish conservation districts in the United States.

"What we do is we kind of cater to the tribal nations that we are working with whatever their natural resource needs are," Atcitty said. "That's what we try to help them out with and help them get funding and help them with projects.

"

Atcitty noted that the focus among many tribal nations is on retaining and using their water rights. The Alliance tries to help the tribal nations utilize water rights through agriculture but also wants to ensure they are conservation-minded and do not overuse water.

"A lot of them are asking for help with irrigation systems," Atcitty said. "Some of the other projects are bio controlling not just in evasive species like weeds. We've got employees - that's what they do most of the year - and we also hire tribal youth to aid them do that."

Atcitty spoke on the sidelines of the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) 76th Annual Convention and Marketplace in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Established in 1944, the NCAI is the oldest and largest non-profit organization representing US native tribes and the interests of tribal governments and communities.