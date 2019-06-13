UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 15 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 10:10 AM

RPT - US Troop Boost in Poland Serves No Purpose Beyond Provoking Russia - Ex-Pentagon Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) President Donald Trump's wasteful decision to send more troops to Poland will serve no purpose beyond needlessly provoking Russia, former US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump during a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda said the two leaders agreed to build infrastructure in Poland to house an additional 1,000 US troops at Warsaw's expense. The deployment would be in addition to the 4,500 US service members who are currently stationed in Poland.

"This deployment responds to no military requirement... The move of combat troops to Poland is both a waste of American military manpower and a needless provocation to Russia," Freeman said on Wednesday. "One can only imagine the American reaction to a comparable Russian deployment of combat troops to northern Mexico.

This deployment, Freeman added, also responds to the foolish desire of Duda to show contempt for Russia.

"Mr. Trump managed to avoid military service but he enjoys military parades and plays with US soldiers sailors, airmen, and marines like a kid with tin soldiers. This move gratifies the president's massive ego," Freeman added. "It reflects nothing more than President Trump's well-known susceptibility to flattery, with which he has been thickly slathered by Polish President Duda."

The Kremlin has repeatedly warned the United States and NATO that a military buildup on Russia's borders is a reckless and provocative move that could escalate tensions and lead to an unnecessary confrontation.

