RPT - US Troop Deployments In Europe Counter Diplomacy, Increase Tensions - Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 11:10 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The United States' decision to deploy additional troops in Europe to deter the alleged Russian aggression against Ukraine completely counters the ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis and increases tensions in the region, Eurasia Center Vice President Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.

The US Defense Department announced on Wednesday that it would deploy additional troops to Poland, Germany and Romania within the next several days. US officials said the deployment is designed to reinforce NATO's eastern flank amid the Ukraine crisis.

"This move is completely counter to diplomatic efforts and only acts to increase tensions which only leads to a more dangerous situation," Rasmussen, a retired US Army colonel, said when asked to comment on the  validity of this measure.

The United States is not taking much care of Ukraine's or Europe's security when it solely tries to advance its own political objectives, he said.

"The current situation has been created by the West, and more specifically the United States, for many reasons, including  to distract  from domestic issues; contain Russia; limit European and Russian cooperation hence limiting European sovereignty and economic development; and maintain US hegemony," Rasmussen said.

The new US deployments seek to provoke Russia and while Moscow has no plans to attack Ukraine, such a development, here including an escalation in the Donbas, may force Kremlin to take appropriate reciprocal defensive actions, Rasmussen said.

"These actions will increase tensions, however I do not think Russia will launch any attack," he said.

Rasmussen noted that most of the Russian troops are currently stationed in established bases hundreds of kilometers away from the border with Ukraine.

The appropriate approach would be for Europe to stand up for its own interests and for Ukraine should implement the Minsk agreements, he said.

"Both Ukraine and Europe need to seek a rapprochement with Russia," Rasmussen added.

The situation regarding Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after the United States accused Russia of a troop build-up near the border with Ukraine and of allegedly preparing an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations,  saying it does not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine, but reserves the right to move troops within its sovereign territory,

Russia has pointed to NATO's military activities near Russia's borders and warned the alliance's plans to expand further eastward are a threat to its national security.

