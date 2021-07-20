UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - US, Turkey Finalizing Details On Ankara Offer To Manage Kabul Airport - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 01:30 AM

RPT - US, Turkey Finalizing Details on Ankara Offer to Manage Kabul Airport - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The United States and Turkey are finalizing the details on Ankara's plan to run the airport in Kabul once US troops withdraw from Afghanistan, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We are still in discussions with the Turks about some of the final modalities and details of exactly what that's going to look like," Kirby told reporters, referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks that Ankara remained open to managing the Kabul airport upon the exit of the US forces from Afghanistan.

Erdogan's remarks came after reports that the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) has refused to allow Turkish forces to control the Kabul airport.

Turkey has been in talks with Defense Department officials over its offer to help secure and run the airport, which is key to retaining a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the US troop withdrawal.

Erdogan and US President Joe Biden discussed the issue in a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in June.

"We are grateful that Turkey has agreed to lead the security efforts at Hamid Karzai International Airport," Kirby said. "As we've said all along, security there is going to be critical to our ability, any nation's ability, to have a diplomatic presence in Kabul."

Kirby also said that the US president has been very clear that the United States will have some kind of diplomatic presence in Afghanistan "So we need to make sure that the airport is appropriately secure."

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Kabul Hamid Karzai Russia Turkey Ankara Lead United States Tayyip Erdogan June All From Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

2 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

2 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid A ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.