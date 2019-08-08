RPT - US Unilateral Actions on Iraqi Soil Even Against Iran 'Dangerous' - Iraqi Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Any unilateral actions by the United States on Iraqi territory even those against Iran are unsafe, Sarkawt Shamsulddin, a member of the Iraqi Council of Representatives told Sputnik.

"It's really dangerous when they [the United States] do unilateral things even against Iran, but on Iraqi soil," Shamsulddin stated. "It will have a negative impact on our relations and it will destabilize Iraq and that's really not in favor of the United States."

Washington, he added, should talk to the Iraqis before taking actions whatever they want to do.

When asked what can be done to deescalate the current situation, the Iraqi lawmaker said Washington could continue sanctions waivers for Iraq.

"We have been saved from the tensions because of the waivers we get from Washington. Also because of Iranian understanding of our position," he said.

Shamsulddin said that while tensions between Iran and the United States have not affected Iraq, the situation could change.

"I think if the Strait of Hormuz is closed, the first country to really be impacted very dangerously is Iraq. Our whole economy is [based] on oil and on the Strait of Hormuz. And that's going to be something that's a point of concern and we hope that that will be solved peacefully, because otherwise we will suffer a lot," the lawmakers said.

Asked whether there are any talks between Baghdad and Washington on the matter, Shamsulddin said there were some things behind the scenes, but not something official.

"There are attempts by Iraqi officials to do something to get Iraq out of being caught between the two-nation conflict. Hopefully, it will work," he said.

Since May 12, several oil tankers have been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States and its allies have blamed Iran for the incidents, while Tehran has denied its involvement.

The incidents began not long after Washington on May 5 started building up its military presence in the middle East, deploying an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers, F-15 fighters and other hardware to the region. US National Security Adviser John Bolton said at the time that the deployment came in response to an unspecified threat and was intended to send a "message" to Iran.

On July 19, The United States invited more than 60 nations to a closed-door briefing on a new initiative to achieve maritime security in the Middle East, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.