WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Crimes of Nazi evil-doers have no limitation period and should be punishable by law despite age, US World War II veteran Frank Cohn told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on the news about the death of Nazi Helmut Oberlander in Canada.

"There are no 'former' Nazi criminals. The statute of limitation does not expire for murder," Cohn said.

Oberlander, 97, died in his home in Canada on Wednesday before the deportation hearings against him were completed.

"We are approaching the time when the search for Nazi criminals can end, most are dead by now, but if there are any left, I have no pity for them and they would not get a 'poor old man' pass from me," said Cohn, a 96-year-old retired US colonel.

Born in Germany in a Jewish family, Cohn had to leave his country because of Nazis and fled to the United States in 1938. He came back as a US soldier several years later and fought against Hitler's army. In late April 1945, Cohn has participated in the historic meeting between American and Soviet troops at the Elbe River.