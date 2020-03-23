UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Uzbekistan Closes Borders On Monday To Contain COVID-19 Outbreak - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Uzbekistan Closes Borders on Monday to Contain COVID-19 Outbreak - Authorities

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The authorities of Uzbekistan has decided to close the country's borders starting from Monday due to the spread of the coronavirus, the government's operational headquarters has said.

"From 00:01 on March 23 [19.01 GMT Sunday], for all persons (except for citizens of other countries leaving Uzbekistan), the existing border crossing points are closed," it said in a statement on Telegram.

According to the country's health ministry, the first case of COVID-19 in the republic was revealed on March 15. The patient was a woman who returned from France. By Sunday morning, the number of those infected increased to 42.

The authorities of Uzbekistan quarantined 881 citizens of the country, who had arrived on Sunday by air from Russia, Malaysia and Turkey, for two weeks in specialized centers in the country's regions, a spokesperson for the operational headquarters told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey France Uzbekistan Malaysia March Border Women Sunday All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 23 March 2020

1 hour ago

Coronavirus tally in Pakistan reaches to 799

1 hour ago

FM Qureshi telephones, Iranian, Sri-Lankan and Nep ..

1 hour ago

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day today with simplici ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Everyone advised to stay at home except for absolu ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.