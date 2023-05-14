UrduPoint.com

RPT- Uzbekistan's National Democrats To Nominate Incumbent President For Election - Party

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Uzbekistan's national democratic party, Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival), is going to nominate incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the upcoming early presidential election, following allied liberal democrats, the party's press office told Sputnik.

On Friday, Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (UzLiDeP), the country's ruling party, proposed to nominate Mirziyoyev as its presidential candidate as well. The alliance of Milliy Tiklanish and UzLiDeP, the Bloc of Democratic Forces, has 89 out of 150 seats in the parliament's lower chamber. For the first time in history of Uzbekistan, two parties will support one presidential candidate.

"Today, at an extraordinary plenum of Milliy Tiklanish's central council, the candidacy of incumbent President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev was proposed for the office of President of Uzbekistan in the July 9 election," a party spokesperson said.

Mirziyoyev's candidacy is set to be approved at a party congress, which will be held before the end of May, the spokesperson said.

Early presidential election is scheduled for July 9. The election campaign started on May 10. This will be the first presidential election after Uzbekistan's constitution was amended to extend the presidential term from five to seven years. In accordance with the constitutional law, incumbent President Mirziyoyev, who is on his second term already, is allowed to run for office again.

All five parties of Uzbekistan have announced they will nominate a candidate for the country's presidential election. The candidates' nomination is set to begin on May 17 and end on June 1, and the registration procedure will end on June 6.

