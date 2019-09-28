RPT - Venezuela Agrees Another Location for UN Must Be Considered Amid US Restrictions - Arreaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Venezuela agrees that another location for the United Nations has to be considered due to the US restrictions, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told Sputnik.

"It's something we have to evaluate, because the US is a host country and it's putting a lot of restrictions for the sovereign countries that belong to this institution, this organization. We believe that we have to also think about another location," Arreaza said on Friday.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov opined, in the wake of the visa scandal, that the time had come to raise the issue of the relocation of the UN headquarters. Earlier on Thursday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran would support the idea if such an issue was raised.

Ten members of the Russian delegation were denied visas to participate in the high-level week of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, which runs from September 24-30 in New York. Among the delegates who did not receive their visas are the heads of the international affairs committees of both houses of the Russian parliament, Konstantin Kosachev and Leonid Slutsky, as well as interpreters.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has slammed the United States for describing the situation as a technical problem, arguing that Russian delegates met all the deadlines for sending visa documents.