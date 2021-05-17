RPT - Venezuela Hopes Tourism Ties With Russia to Flourish in 2-3 Years - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Venezuelan Tourism Minister Ali Ernesto Padron Paredes told Sputnik he was hoping to ensure strong tourism ties between Russia and in Venezuela in 2-3 years, following the launch of the direct air route.

"We have just [launched] the [inaugural] flight. Naturally, we have big expectations. I think that in 2-3 years... there will be strong tourism ties between our countries," the minister said.

According to the minister, there will initially be three destinations for tourists arriving in Venezuela: Margarita island in the state of Nueva Esparta in the northeast of the country, Los Roques archipelago in the Caribbean Sea and Canaima National Park in the southeast.

Padron Paredes was among the Venezuelan delegation which was on the inaugural direct flight from the Venezuelan capital of Caracas that landed at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport on Saturday. The flight was organized by the Venezuelan state-owned Conviasa airline.

Apart from Padron Paredes, the Venezuelan delegation also included Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs for Europe Yvan Eduardo Gil Pinto and Conviasa vice president Jose Marquez Ramirez. The plane took off from Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas. They were met in Moscow by Venezuelan Ambassador Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa.